Request For Proposal (RFP) Hangar Renovation Project

Saguache County is looking for a person or contractor for demolition and removal of hangars and rubbish on Leach Airport property.

There are several hangar structures at Leach Airport that need to be demolished. Saguache County seeks to have all non-viable hangers demolished and all associated rubbish on the property removed.

See attached map – T Hangar C to be torn down, T Hangar E to be torn down, T Hangar F to be torn down, Hangar F3 torn down. Total of Hangars to be torn down – 4.

A map will be available at www.saguachecounty.c11olorado.gov to identify targeted structures for this demolition proposal. Saguache County reserves the right to start accepting proposals on Monday, August 12, 2024, with the understanding RFP process will remain open until September 6, 2024, at 3pm.

If you are interested in the removal of the items at Leach Airport please send a letter of interest to Wendi Maez, PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 or you may email your letter of interest to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.

For additional information please contact either Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231 or Jed Ellithorpe at 719-850-1928.