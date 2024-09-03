Request for Proposals:

Civil Engineering Design and Construction Administrative Services for On-Site and Off-Site Improvements
Range View, Saguache, Colorado
Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp. is soliciting civil engineering firms to provide a civil engineering design and construction administration services for Range View, a 32-unit multifamily development in Saguache, Colorado. RFP Responses are due by October 4th at 5:00 PM (Mountain Time). The proposal will include both on-site and off-site civil engineering requirements for the project, including plans for erosion control, grading and drainage, site improvements, public rights-of-way, and site utilities. Please direct your questions to John Vance, Senior Property Developer at jvance@nwrecc.org or (208) 387.7977. Certified WBE/MBE and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to respond.