Road & Bridge Supervisor Position

Saguache County Road and Bridge and Landfill is looking to hire a Head Supervisor …Starting at $71,000/year – DOE SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Applicants are preferred to possess or may be required to possess a current Colorado Class “A” Commercial Drivers License with a heavy semi-truck endorsement and a current medical certificate. Applicants should have a high school diploma along with extensive knowledge of methods, operating rules, and equipment for road construction and maintenance operations. Prospective employees applying with Saguache County, please note that after a “conditional” offer is made, we may require disclosure of other information personal to the applicant. The prospective employee will also be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screening, before being hired. The Road & Bridge and Landfill Head Supervisor is a full-time salaried position – qualified candidates will be responsible for the coordination and supervision of labor, maintenance crews, and equipment while reconstruction, resurfacing, and general county road maintenance are performed. This position is expected to work during road emergencies so you should be available to work nights, weekends, and holidays when needed. The Head Supervisor reviews and evaluates employee performance, prepares the annual budget, and monitors all expenditures and revenues. This position is also responsible for the Landfill department, reporting to the State of Colorado Department of Health and the Board of County Commissioners, and assuring compliance with the Colorado Department of Health regulations. This is only part of an extensive list of requirements for this position.

In addition to the salaried rate, the County Employee benefit package includes vision, dental, and health insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401a retirement plan. Applications and a complete job description are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Office, 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149 – 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website – saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Road and Bridge Department tab. Please fill out and submit both applications: The Saguache County Application and the Drivers-Application. Completed Head Supervisor applications – must be made to the attention of Wendi Maez and can be hand-delivered to the administration building located at 505 3rd Street in Saguache, mailed to Saguache County Administrator – Wendi Maez PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149, sent by email to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov, or faxed to 719-655-2635.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.