Saguache BOCC unanimously certify mill levy and approve balanced 2026 budget

By Lisa Cyriacks

Saguache County Commissioners unanimously certified the county mill levy and approved a balanced budget for 2026 following a public budget hearing at which no public comments were offered.

The assessor certified a total assessed valuation for the county of $140,311,423. A mill levy of 18.831 for the general fund, 3.200 for social services and 0.500 for public health was approved. A property tax revenue of $2,642,204 is budgeted for the general fund.

In opening remarks, Commissioner Tom McCracken emphasized that the 2026 budget reflects a strong commitment to employee retention, public safety and expanded services while remaining fiscally responsible, as required by state statute.

Focus on employees and retention

Commissioners highlighted significant progress in employee compensation and benefits over the past several years. Starting wages have increased from $13.00 per hour in 2021 to $17.85 per hour in 2025. After a 90-day probationary period, wages rise to $18.85 per hour. In addition, the county has funded a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for employees every year since 2021, including a 2.8% COLA for 2026.

The 2026 budget includes a fully funded health insurance option for employees. Those who choose the least expensive plan pay zero deductions from their wages.

Four additional, more comprehensive plans are available, that include some deductions from paychecks depending on the chosen plan. A 5% employer match for employee retirement further supports workforce stability.

Following adoption of a newly approved pay scale, salary increases were approved across multiple departments. Two positions in Road & Bridge, two in the Assessor’s Office, three in the Clerk’s Office and three in the Treasurer’s Office advanced two levels due to increased education, certifications and expanded job responsibilities.

Expanded county services

The 2026 budget reflects continued expansion of several county services that did not exist just a few years ago. Over the past two years, the county has established a three-person IT department, added a noxious weed department and reinstated driver’s license services in the county clerk’s office.

Adoption of regulations as required by State Regulation 43, expanded public health and land use responsibilities to include oversight of on-site wastewater systems.

Public safety remains a top priority, with the Saguache County Sheriff’s Department fully funded in the approved 2026 budget.

Housing and infrastructure investments

At the hearing, commissioners also highlighted progress on housing initiatives aimed at addressing local needs. Construction is underway on a 32-unit apartment complex in Saguache, known as the Rangeview project, which is approximately 50 percent complete. A separate single-family project is planned in the Baca Grande’s Casita Park.

Additional investments across the county included support for fire districts, with $50,000 allocated to each. Projects included a fire well in La Garita and a new firehouse in the Town of Crestone.

Other improvements receiving funding from the county are Vista Grande Park in Saguache and paving one mile of road in each of the county’s three districts beyond what is covered in the regular road budget.

Balanced budget approved

In addition to property tax revenue, the 2026 Budget Message identifies material sources of revenue to include Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) from the Federal government, highway user tax funds (HUTF) from the state, investment interest, treasurer fees, sales tax and marijuana excise tax, in addition to various federal and state grants to be used for specified purposes. It is anticipated that revenues will be about the same as 2025.

Saguache County is fortunate to have received Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency funds in 2022 and 2023 that are available for 2026 expenditures. The budget includes a portion of these funds for capital asset purchases.

A transfer from the Public Safety Fund (funded by 1.5% sales tax to support the sheriff’s office/jail) to the general fund is also budgeted.

The sheriff’s department includes $280,000 to Rio Grande County jail for housing inmates, since the existing Saguache County jail is used solely for booking procedures and temporarily housing prisoners waiting to be transported to other facilities.

The final amended budget incorporates all approved pay raises and departmental adjustments. Road & Bridge is budgeted at zero fund balance, while the General Fund reflects a 2026 yearend fund balance of $791.90.

With no public comments offered during the hearing, the board closed the public session and approved the budget without further discussion. The mill levy certification, departmental increases and final amended 2026 budget all passed unanimously.

County officials noted that the budget represents steady progress in strengthening county services while meeting statutory requirements for fiscal balance and transparency.