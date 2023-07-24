MAINTENANCE TECH

Experienced individual needed for maintenance services with responsibility for maintenance or Saguache County facilities. This is a Full-time position working 32 to 40 hours a week, with variable hours which include evening and/or early morning work times. Starting salary will be $16.05/hr. In addition to the increased hourly rate, the County Employee benefit package includes: vision, dental and health insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401k retirement plan.

To view the job description and an application they are available at Saguache County Administration office 505 3 rd Street, Saguache or printable at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov . Call 719-655-2231 for more information. Position opened until filled.

Saguache County is an EEO employer. Valid Driver’s License, Drug testing which includes marijuana, and a background check will be required also a physical exam may be required for final applicants.