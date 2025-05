SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Accepting Comment Concerning: “AFFIRMING SAGUACHE COUNTY AS A SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY COUNTY AND FORMALLY OPPOSING COLORADO SENATE BILL 25-003”

SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL BE ACCEPTING COMMENT CONCERNING “AFFIRMING SAGUACHE COUNTY AS A SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY COUNTY AND FORMALLY OPPOSING COLORADO SENATE BILL 25-003” RESOLUTION UNTIL MONDAY, MAY 30, 2025, AT 3PM. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PROVIDE WRITTEN COMMENT YOU MAY EITHER EMAIL THEM TO WENDI MAEZ, ADMINISTRATOR AT wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov, MAIL THEM TO PO BOX 100, SAGUACHE, CO 81149 OR DELIVER THEM TO 505 3 RD STREET, SAGUACHE, CO.

You may view the Proposed Draft Resolution at our website www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov or request a copy by emailing wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov or by calling 719-655-2231.