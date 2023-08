THE SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, SITTING AS THE SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, WILL CONDUCT HEARINGS ON PROPERLY FILED NOTICE OF DETERMINATIONS PROTESTS ON:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023, AT 9:30AM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023, AT 9:30AM (as needed)

HEARINGS WILL BE HELD IN THE COMMISSIONER’S ROOM, SAGUACHE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 501 4TH STREET, SAGUACHE, CO.

WENDI MAEZ

SAGUACHE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR

08-25-2023