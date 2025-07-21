Saguache County Department of Social Services Announces Temporary Closure of Center Office

Saguache County, CO — The Saguache County Department of Social Services (DSS) announces the temporary closure of its office in Center, CO. This decision aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen countywide service delivery and meet the requirements outlined in the Performance Corrective Action Plan (CAP) under MDL 25-010.

Due to identified performance challenges—particularly in managing multiple office locations—the County has taken steps to consolidate operations in order to improve oversight and coordination. Maintaining a single DSS office is a strategic move to ensure compliance with CAP targets and avoid potential fiscal sanctions.

We remain committed to serving our community and to returning to full compliance as swiftly as possible. Once we’ve met our performance goals, we will explore opportunities for strategically placed outreach sites within Saguache County.

In the meantime, community members in Center can still access services in the following ways:

Applications Available: Pick up forms at the Public Health Office located at 220 S. Worth St., Center, CO 81125.

Document Drop-Off: A secure drop box is available at the same location for submitting applications or documents. These are retrieved daily by DSS staff.

Contact Us: For questions or assistance, please call 719-655-2537.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this transition. Our top priority is to continue serving the residents of Saguache County with improved efficiency and care