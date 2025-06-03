Saguache County Draft 1041 Regulations

The Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at the Saguache County Road and Bridge meeting Room located at 305 – 3rd Street, Saguache, Colorado, on the following date:

MONDAY , JUNE 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM

to consider proposed changes to the Saguache County 1041 Regulations.

Chapter 1 – Administrative Regulations

Chapter 2 – Permit Regulations

Chapter 14 – Saguache County 1041 Regulations Regarding Solar Projects

To view the proposed changes BEGINNING FRIDAY, MAY 30, 2025, you may contact the Saguache County Land Use Department – PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov, or by calling 719-655-2321 or you may also view the changes on our website at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov .

Written comments will be accepted until Friday, JUNE 27, 2025 at 3pm, and may be sent to Saguache County Land Use Department at PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or email to atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov.

By: Liza Marron, Chairman