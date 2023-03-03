Saguache County Election information

A coordinated election is one that the County Clerk and Recorder conducts on behalf of two or more political subdivisions that are hosting an election on the same day in November. Specifically, for a coordinated election to take place, the

election must:

Have more than one political subdivision holding an election (state, county, municipality, school District, or special district);

Take place on the same day in November; and

The eligible voters either are the same for each election or live in overlapping subdivision boundaries.

Generally, the November oddyear election is referred to as the coordinated election. And like all elections in Colorado, coordinated elections are conducted by mail ballot. School districts must coordinate with the county.

School Districts

For information about running for school board, please contact the secretary to the board for your school district. You may also reference the Colorado Association of School Boards online or for more information:

Mountain Valley School District RE-1: (719) 655 2578

Crestone Charter School: (719) 256-4907

Center Consolidated School District 26JT: (719) 754-3982

Sangre de Cristo 22J: (719) 378-2321

Moffat Consolidated School District #2: (719) 745-0500

Refer to the following Colorado Revised Statutes: 1-4-8; 1-4-9; 22-31

Qualifications

Must be a resident of the school district and a registered voter for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election.

No person who has been convicted of a sexual offense against a child is eligible to serve on the school board.

School director elections are nonpartisan, candidates may not campaign as members of a political party.

School District Information

Good school systems begin with good school boards, and the quality of a school board depends, to a considerable extent, on the interest taken by citizens. Just like municipalities, community service agencies, and other worthwhile nonprofit institutions, public schools depend on effective citizen leaders for their success.

School board members are elected at regular biennial school elections, which are held on the first Tuesday in November of each odd-numbered year. Some School Districts have a Director District Plan of representation, which means that school board members must reside in certain geographical areas. Others have an at-large or a combined at-large and Director District Plan of representation.

Most Colorado school board members are elected to four-year staggered terms. Board members may be elected to serve two consecutive four-year terms unless the Board has locally extended or removed term limits. Vacancies are filled by appointment until the next election. The County Clerk is mostly responsible for conducting school elections; however, school officials also have election duties.

School Board Nomination Procedures

A person who desires to be a candidate for school director must file a nomination petition signed by 25 eligible electors of the school district in districts with fewer than 1,000 students, or 50 eligible electors in larger districts. Your school district can provide more information about the number of signatures required on the petition.

The nomination petition must be filed with the designated election official of the school district no later than 67 days before the election. The candidate would be wise to obtain extra signatures in case some of the signatures are invalidated.

In most communities, nomination petitions are available at the local school district offices and must be filed at the school district. However, in some communities, the county clerk handles this. Call your school district office to find out where to pick up petitions.

Special Districts (Fire, Water, Recreation, Ambulance, Library)

For information on special district elections please visit https://

cdola.colorado.gov/special-district-elections. To find out what special districts you are part of, you can look at your property tax bill—Contact the Treasurer’s Office at (719) 655-2656. Or contact the County Clerk’s Office at (719) 655- 2512

Municipalities

For information on Municipality elections, contact your Town offices.

Town of Saguache – (719) 655-2232

Town of Center – (719) 754-3497

Town of Crestone – (719) 256-4313

Town of Moffat – (719) 256-4538

How to verify my status as a registered voter

Review your voter registration at govotecolorado.gov; click on Find my Registration. Call the Saguache County Clerk’s Office at 719-655- 2512 or check our website at saguachecoclerk.colorado.gov