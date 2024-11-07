by Matt Lit
Saguache County election results saw incumbent Tom McCrackin returned to his seat on the Saguache County Board of County Commissioners. Incumbent Commissioner Lynne Thompson was also voted back in.
Saguache County voters numbered 3,388 out of the 4,716 registered voters, a 71.84% turn out.
McCrackin, D, received 1,708 votes beating out his opponent, Marcus Weir, R, who received 1,507 votes in the District 1 race. District 1 includes. Democrat Thompson edged out opponent Jason Ensz, R, with 1,612 votes to his 1,458 votes for District 2.
In other results, District Attorney Anne Kelly ran unopposed and received 1,896 votes.
Saguache County Court Judge Craig Schuenemann also ran unopposed and received 1,864 “yes” votes for being retained and 766 “no” votes. Schuenemann was appointed by Governor Jared Polis in November, 2021 after being recommended by the 12th Judicial Nominating Committee when the former Judge stepped down. He was sworn in in 2022.
#30#