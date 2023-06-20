Saguache County is hiring  a Shop Foreman

Starting at $27.00/hr SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must possess a current Class-A CDL license with heavy semi-truck endorsement and a current medical certificate. Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, along with extensive knowledge of vehicles, equipment and mechanical maintenance procedures. Prospective employees applying with Saguache County, please note that the chosen candidate will be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screening and criminal background check, prior to being hired. Shop Foreman is a full time salaried position – qualified candidates will be able to perform a variety of skilled and semi-skilled duties associated with the supervision of assigned road crew which include installing, repairing and maintaining Saguache County Road and Bridge’s property within the Right-Of-Way. This position is expected to work during road emergencies so you should be available to work nights, weekends and holidays when needed. In addition to the salaried rate, the County Employee benefit package includes: vision, dental and health insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401k retirement plan. Applications and a complete job description are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Office 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149 – 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website – saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Road and Bridge Department tab. Please fill out and submit both applications: The Saguache County Application and the Drivers-Application. Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge – at the address listed above, sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov or faxed to: 719-655-2543. APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.