Saguache County Landfill is Hiring for a Full Time Attendant starting at $16.62/hour REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must fill out and submit an application, must be an experienced front end loader operator and possess a valid driver’s license. Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED and six months or more of relevant experience. Final candidates applying with Saguache County will be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check.

Landfill Attendant is a full time 40 hour per week position – starting at 8:00 A.M. each day Tuesday through Saturday (subject to change). Those applying must be an experienced front end loader operator, have the ability to do strenuous outdoor physical labor in extreme weather conditions and be able to lift and/or move 20 lbs. to 75 lbs.

In addition to the hourly rate, the County Employee benefit package includes: vision, dental and health insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401k retirement plan.

Applications and a complete job description are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge/Landfill Office 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149 – 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website – saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Landfill Department tab. Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge/Landfill Office – at the address listed above, sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov or faxed to: 719-655-2543.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.