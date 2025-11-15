Provides An Environmentally Sound Carcass Disposal Pit

Your local Saguache County Landfill reminds everyone that we provide a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible solution for the disposal of animal carcasses. This announcement is being provided as a result of recent discussions across the county concerning the introduction of wolves in Colorado chronic waste disease management efforts, local agricultural needs, and roadkill management strategies.

One of the most important things to remember is that wolves are opportunistic scavengers, and the scent of a rotting carcasses will attract them, a key consideration when individuals dispose of carcasses on their private property. We encourage those who currently practice this way of carcass disposal to consider how you can make your place less attractive to them by disposing of them at the local landfill and/or making sure that you follow best management practices for on-site burial as issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Hazardous Materials and Waste Management Division. Having a disposal plan in place will keep future depredation events to a small number.

The Saguache County Landfill carcass pit operates in strict compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations, with key environmental protection measures that include:

Strategic Location: The pit is situated at least 300 feet away from any standing, flowing, or groundwater sources and is not in a floodplain to prevent water contamination.

Engineered Design: The facility is designed with appropriate containment systems to minimize environmental impacts.

Operational Protocols: Carcasses received at the landfill will be covered with soil or other daily cover materials on the day of arrival to control odors, prevent access by scavengers, and minimize public health risks.

The Saguache County Landfill offers a vital, permitted disposal option for residents, ranchers, hunters, and agricultural producers, ensuring that animal remains are properly managed. Please notify the landfill attendant in advance when transporting a carcass for disposal by calling 719-221-1956. The fees associated with large animal carcasses over 400 lbs. are $20.00, and small animal carcasses less than 400 lbs. are $10.00.

Standard hours of operation are Tuesdays, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm; Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm; Saturdays, 8:00 am to 1:00 pm; and we are closed on Sundays and Mondays. A notice of holiday closures and hours can be found on our county website at saguachecounty.colorado.gov and click on the Landfill & Recycling page.

The Saguache County Landfill & Recycling facility is dedicated to providing safe, compliant, and sustainable waste management solutions for the residents and businesses of Saguache County. We are committed to protecting human health and the environment through responsible operations and community engagement.