Saguache County Road and Bridge and Landfill is looking to hire an Assistant  Supervisor

… Starting at $67,000/year – DOE SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must possess a current Colorado Class “A” Commercial Drivers License CDL with a heavy semi-truck endorsement and a current medical certificate. Applicants should have a high school diploma along with an extensive working knowledge of methods, operating rules, and equipment for road construction and maintenance operations. Prospective employees applying with Saguache County, please note that after a “conditional” offer is made, we may require disclosure of other information personal to the applicant. The prospective employee will also be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screening, before being hired. Road & Bridge and Landfill Assistant Supervisor is a full-time salaried position – qualified candidates will be responsible for assisting the head supervisor with the coordination and supervision of labor, maintenance crews, and equipment while reconstruction, resurfacing, and general county road maintenance are performed. This position is expected to work during road emergencies so you should be available to work nights, weekends, and holidays when needed. This position will assist the head supervisor in reviewing and evaluating employee performance, directing procedures to ensure compliance with established budgets, ensures that all purchases conform to departmental needs and goals. This position is also responsible for assisting the head supervisor with the Landfill department, providing information for reporting, monitoring the gas wells, and assuring compliance with all Colorado Department of Health regulations. This is only part of an extensive list of requirements for this position. In addition to the salaried rate, the County Employee benefit package includes vision, dental, and health insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401a retirement plan. Applications and a complete job description are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Office, 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website – saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Road and Bridge Department tab. Please fill out and submit both applications: The Saguache County Application and the Drivers-Application. Completed Assistant Supervisor applications – must be made to the attention of Hiring Committee and can be hand-delivered to the Road and Bridge Office located at 305 3rd Street in Saguache, mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge Hiring Committee – PO Box 476 Saguache, CO 81149, sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov, or faxed to 719-655-2543. APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.