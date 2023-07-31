Saguache County Sheriff’s Office Requests Help in Identifying Human Remains

In the foothills west of Saguache Peak, near County Road 46AA, human remains have been found. The body is believed to be a male, approximately 5 foot 9 inches. His pant size was 36 waist and 30 inch inseam. He was wearing Florsheim, Cordovan color, shoes, not a shoe associated with being in the mountains. A cross was with the body.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Edna Quintana, who is still missing. The number of human remains found in Saguache County has inspired the name ‘The Bone Yard.’ The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office does not provide crime statistics to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, making it difficult to provide an exact number of bodies found.

If anyone recognizes the cross or description of a man with this build, please call the Sheriff’s office at 719.655.2525.