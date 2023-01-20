ScSEED is Hiring

Do you want an opportunity to be an integral part of growing, vital non profit organization? ScSEED is seeking a highly creative and motivated person to fill the Development Director position. For a detailed job description and more information send an email to maxgib@gmail.com or call 720-320-6457. EOE
