Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District is accepting applications to fill 2 full time seasonal positions for a Utility Maintenance Worker. Under general supervision the Utility Maintenance worker performs duties to assist in the operations and maintenance of the District’s water and wastewater facilities. General duties include, but are not limited to: sewer collection system cleaning and inspection, fire hydrant maintenance, distribution system valve maintenance, weed control, and various other maintenance and labor tasks as assigned. This position is limited to 480 hours or approximately 12 weeks at 40 hours per week. Pay is $18.00 per hour. Applications can be picked up at 57 Baca Grant Way S, Crestone, CO 81131 or on our web site at www.bacawater.com/forms. Submit a completed application to: HR@bacawater.com Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District PO Box 520 Crestone, CO 81131. This position is open until filled.