SHOOTING ON CAMINO BACA GRANDE

By Nancy Telos with Matt Lit

Earlier this afternoon a man was allegedly shot by Saguache County Sheriff’s deputies near the Baca Fire Station. There are conflicting statements, though witnesses stated they saw the still-unidentified man brandishing a pipe and fighting with a deputy along Camino Baca Grande and Baca Grant Way.

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene within minutes.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office has declined to comment stating, “It is still under investigation.” The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is participating in the investigation and events leading up to the shooting.

Camino Baca Grande remains closed to through traffic. There is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers need to detour on Baca Grant Way or use the Evacuation Route.

Details are few including the identity of the victim, the victim’s wounds and if they were fatal and if the deputy was injured.

The Crestone Eagle will update this story as details emerge and will run an updated story in the August print edition.