Sip, savor, and support: Eagle’s auction pulls in $1,300, shoots for $15k this summer

Caption: Managing editor Matt Lit and director Jenn Eytcheson at the fundraising event

By Jennifer Eytcheson

It was a great feeling to see the community of Crestone gather to support their local newspaper during the Wine, Cheese & Silent Fundraiser on Saturday, June 15th. In a testament to the goodwill that permeates our town, we raised $1,300 in just a few hours from all locally donated goods.

But this event is only the beginning of our journey. Our aspirations are set higher, with a summer target of $15,000 firmly in our sights. We are using these funds to expand our news coverage, attract new writers, and provide meaningful employment opportunities to people within our community.

We want to keep doing good things and we need your support. Help us hire new reporters to cover essential issues and delve deeper into important matters. Help us nurture our community connections and promote informed discourse. Help us continue to grow and expand.

To donate, go to our website: www.crestoneeagle.org, drop by the office, mail a check to PO Box 101, or use the QR code. Also, be on the lookout for our summer fundraising social media campaigns, including more auction items online.

Stay cool, Crestone.