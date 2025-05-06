SLVREC director positions uncontested, no election

A headline in the May edition of The Crestone Eagle is incorrect regarding the

annual SLVREC meeting in June.

The story is correct.

The Crestone Eagle regrets the error.



Here is the full story as published:

San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative (SLVREC) has announced that the

cooperative’s June board of director’s election will not take place. The two positions up

for election this year were uncontested by the April 9 deadline.



Incumbent board members Keenan Anderson, representing Saguache County, and

Stephen Valdez, Conejos County, were the only candidates who filed to run for their

respective seats.



With no additional candidates filing to run, it is anticipated that the incumbents will be re-

elected by acclimation at SLVREC’s annual meeting.

SLVREC estimates the savings of not holding an election is approximately $12,000-

13,000, not including staff time and industry education and coursework necessary for

new board members.



The annual meeting will take place as scheduled on June 10 at Ski Hi Events Center in

Monte Vista. Quorum requirements call for a minimum of 50 members to attend and

register; please mark June 10 on your calendar now. For information, go online to

slvrec.com/annual-meeting.