Available for July and remainder of June. Inspiring, healing space in Chalet 1, 10 min. from downtown Crestone. New home, panoramic valley & mtn. views.Wrap around deck. Spacious 1 BD/1BA perfect for solo or couple retreat. Completely furnished as a ST rental, private & peaceful. Weekly $500. Monthly $1900. NS/NP. Text for more info & pics 719-539-5030
