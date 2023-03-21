Spring Cleaning Sale ClassifiedsSpring Cleaning Sale FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp by Classifieds March 21, 2023 Sunday April 23rd, 1501 Wagon Wheel Road (Turn right from Badger Rd.) 10am – 4pm. Weather permitting. Furniture, Housewares, Interesting Books, Tools and lots more. 719-588-5014 Written by Classifieds View all posts LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Saguache County Election information March 3, 2023 The Crane Festival returns to Monte Vista for 40th year March 3, 2023 Who We Are: Trevor Hollyer—Working hard for a positive future March 3, 2023 Baca Grande committee plans appeal March 3, 2023 Crestone Peak Community Housing applies for state funds to make Living Wisdom project a reality March 7, 2023 Motion to Dismiss Petition to Form Town of Baca Grande Granted March 7, 2023 Check out other tags: AirBnbAs the Worm TurnsBaca GrandeBaca Grande POABears Classifieds Business/office space Strawbale home for rent Job Opening: PT MEAL SERVER FOR DOG OWNERS Pick-ups for Sale ORDINANCE NO. 2023-001 RV Trailer for Sale Volunteer Weather Observers Needed!