Stunning Un-furnished 4BR/3BA Home

2300 sf Tri-level home features fenced grounds, oversized 1 car attached garage, 900 sf basement, 4 porches (w/one screened in), set off paved road near town, 3 min. walk to year-round creek, gas fireplace, W/D. The 3rd level has living room, porch with views, full bath and 2 large bedrooms. The 2nd level is exclusive for HUGE master BR (w/ensuite bath, 3 closets, bamboo flooring). Pet friendly. Year lease, see pricing details/pics: madamebwolfe.wixsite.com/rentals 505-728-0244