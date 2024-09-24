The Crestone-Baca Community Alliance (CBCA) is moving forward with its plan to build a community center.

Breaking NewsThe Crestone-Baca Community Alliance (CBCA) is moving forward with its plan to build a community center.
by [publishpress_authors_data]

The Crestone-Baca Community Alliance (CBCA) is moving forward with its plan to build a community center. Recent monthly meetings and surveys have pointed to a need and goal of making plans a reality. 

The following information was provided by CBCA for its upcoming meeting Sept. 28, 2 p.m. at the Baca POA Hall on T-Road. 

Agenda items to include (see zoom meeting options bottom of page)

  • Brief Welcome.
  • Background Topics Crestone Baca Community Alliance
  • The community center vision;
  • Youth Program initiative.
  • Questions for the meeting group
  • Why are you here?
  • Leadership team, other contribution, Important information? Just to observing?  Follow this link for the survey:
    • www.greenerdestiny.tech/cbca
  • Getting updates on what’s occurring with this movement?
  • Community Center Project and Youth Project. Follow this link for more information:
    • www.greenerdestiny.tech/community-center
  • Progress to date and results of the Crestone Energy Fair survey card
  • Review updates for location options for site(s):
  • Long term views and immediate space(s) for youth programming now.
  • Visual Aids – architecture possibilities
  • Feedback from groups
  • Phase I – needs assessment, main floor plan design;
  • Phases II – IV added structures & functions over time;
  • Research / Analyze programs already in existence
  • Information on the care and financial maintenance of center.
  • Review research ideas of business model(s);
  • .  Mondragon Model as example;
  • .  Form small groups to research community structure and programming;
  • Possible round table world cafe break out / final feedback.
  • Date, time, and location of next meetings (leadership- and community-wide)

       Gratitude and adjourn meeting

 Greener Destiny is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: CBCA POA Hall pt.1
Time: Sep 28, 2 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/83820804460?pwd=LdF7pReIRtzLHAcA8HAo8iHroLl30Q.1


Meeting ID: 838 2080 4460
Passcode: Nf7Wdb

More articles

Classifieds

The Eagle

Contact Us

180 W. Galena Ave
PO Box 101
Crestone, CO 81131
editor@crestoneeagle.com
(719) 256-4956

Follow us

© The Crestone Eagle