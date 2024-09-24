The Crestone-Baca Community Alliance (CBCA) is moving forward with its plan to build a community center. Recent monthly meetings and surveys have pointed to a need and goal of making plans a reality.
The following information was provided by CBCA for its upcoming meeting Sept. 28, 2 p.m. at the Baca POA Hall on T-Road.
Agenda items to include (see zoom meeting options bottom of page)
- Brief Welcome.
- Background Topics Crestone Baca Community Alliance
- The community center vision;
- Youth Program initiative.
- Questions for the meeting group
- Why are you here?
- Leadership team, other contribution, Important information? Just to observing? Follow this link for the survey:
- www.greenerdestiny.tech/cbca
- Getting updates on what’s occurring with this movement?
- Community Center Project and Youth Project. Follow this link for more information:
- www.greenerdestiny.tech/community-center
- Progress to date and results of the Crestone Energy Fair survey card
- Review updates for location options for site(s):
- Long term views and immediate space(s) for youth programming now.
- Visual Aids – architecture possibilities
- Feedback from groups
- Phase I – needs assessment, main floor plan design;
- Phases II – IV added structures & functions over time;
- Research / Analyze programs already in existence
- Information on the care and financial maintenance of center.
- Review research ideas of business model(s);
- . Mondragon Model as example;
- . Form small groups to research community structure and programming;
- Possible round table world cafe break out / final feedback.
- Date, time, and location of next meetings (leadership- and community-wide)
Gratitude and adjourn meeting
Greener Destiny is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: CBCA POA Hall pt.1
Time: Sep 28, 2 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/83820804460?pwd=LdF7pReIRtzLHAcA8HAo8iHroLl30Q.1
Meeting ID: 838 2080 4460
Passcode: Nf7Wdb