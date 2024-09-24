The Crestone-Baca Community Alliance (CBCA) is moving forward with its plan to build a community center. Recent monthly meetings and surveys have pointed to a need and goal of making plans a reality.

The following information was provided by CBCA for its upcoming meeting Sept. 28, 2 p.m. at the Baca POA Hall on T-Road.

Agenda items to include (see zoom meeting options bottom of page)

Brief Welcome.

Background Topics Crestone Baca Community Alliance

The community center vision;

Youth Program initiative.

Questions for the meeting group

Why are you here?

Leadership team, other contribution, Important information? Just to observing? Follow this link for the survey: www.greenerdestiny.tech/cbca

Getting updates on what’s occurring with this movement?

Community Center Project and Youth Project. Follow this link for more information: www.greenerdestiny.tech/community-center



Progress to date and results of the Crestone Energy Fair survey card

Review updates for location options for site(s):

Long term views and immediate space(s) for youth programming now.

Visual Aids – architecture possibilities

Feedback from groups

Phase I – needs assessment, main floor plan design;

Phases II – IV added structures & functions over time;

Research / Analyze programs already in existence

Information on the care and financial maintenance of center.

Review research ideas of business model(s);

. Mondragon Model as example;

. Form small groups to research community structure and programming;

Possible round table world cafe break out / final feedback.

Date, time, and location of next meetings (leadership- and community-wide)

Gratitude and adjourn meeting

Greener Destiny is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.



Topic: CBCA POA Hall pt.1

Time: Sep 28, 2 p.m.



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/83820804460?pwd=LdF7pReIRtzLHAcA8HAo8iHroLl30Q.1



Meeting ID: 838 2080 4460

Passcode: Nf7Wdb