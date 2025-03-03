The Crestone Energy Fair returns for 36th year

By CEF Crew, Photo by Anya Kaats

The theme for this year’s Energy Fair (CEF) is Nurturing Resilience, and the event will be focused on what it means to cultivate communal solidarity and forward-thinking leadership to navigate change on our own terms.

CEF has remained a pillar of Crestone’s commitment to natural and regenerative building and living, and is one of the longest-running sustainability festivals in the nation. CEF features hands-on workshops, educational panels and presentations, and on-going learning opportunities centered around innovative, sustainable and regenerative ideas and practices in construction, lifestyle and community. The event has become a reliable resource not only for the local community, but also for attendees who travel to Crestone from across the country to learn from leaders in the field.

Due to the resounding success of last year’s event, the CEF crew has added a full extra day of programming to accommodate more speakers, more workshops, and to maximize value for those who travel long distances to attend. The 2025 event will kick off with a community potluck and movie screening on Thursday evening, Sept. 11, followed by three full days of programming.

In honor of this year’s theme, CEF will be prioritizing presenters who can speak to the work of cultivating communal resilience and security in a rapidly-shifting global climate. CEF is doubling down on its commitment to preserving the community’s right to build sustainable, naturally-built homes, and will continue to provide education and resources in alternative construction, food security, regenerative environmentalism, communal living and strengthening the local economy.

The poster for this year’s event features the home of Robin Blankenship, founder of Earth Knack, a 21st century school for stone age living skills, founded in Crestone in 1990. Robin’s home, along with the entire campus of Earth Knack, was built using alternative and recycled materials. Robin’s wealth of knowledge about ancestral skills has been an invaluable asset to our local community, and to students around the world. When designing this year’s poster, the CEF crew felt that Robin’s knowledge and work, along with her home, which features a living roof, was the perfect representation for what it means to “Nurture Resilience”.

Applications for presenters, musicians, vendors and volunteers will open soon.

CEF has also announced three workshops as a part of its Ongoing Education Series.

May 30 – June 1: Natural Plasters with Athena Steen of the Canelo Project

June 14 – June 15: Earthbag Greenhouse Construction with Dana Oglesby

July 26 – July 27: High Desert Permaculture with Jerome Osentowski of Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute

Tickets are available on a sliding scale and can be purchased at crestoneenergyfair.org/ongoing-education.

CEF will offer its Spring Home Tour on April 6, 10 a.m – 2 p.m., which will feature both completed homes and homes under construction. Experience a variety of different building materials and architectural styles, plus talk directly with builders and homeowners. Learn more and purchase tickets at crestoneenergyfair.org/home-tours.

For more information about CEF, visit crestoneenergyfair.org.