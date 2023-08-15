The Town of Crestone has the following six positions open.

More details and applications are available on the Town’s website homepage at townofcrestone.colorado.gov.

Please submit a brief letter of intent and your completed application to: Town of Crestone PO Box 64, Crestone 81131 or via email to crestonetownoffice@gmail.com

The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state laws.

1. Public Works Superintendent- full-time position to manage the Public Works Department including Water/Sewer operations- requires proven knowledge and previous experience working in Public Works/Water/ Sewer Management with minimum 3 yrs. experience, all state certifications must be current

2. Clerk Manager- full-time, salaried, exempt status position, administers, coordinates, and directs the Town Hall and staff as required by State Statutes, responsible for a wide variety of duties, must have proven governmental knowledge and prior work experience, completion of at least one year of IIMCA Clerk training, 4-year post-secondary education degree in a field supportive of the position, current Colorado Notary Public certification

3. Deputy Clerk- part-time position to work under supervision of Clerk Manager up to 20 hours per week, duties include front counter, taking payments, and assisting the Clerk Manager with diverse administrative tasks as assigned

4. Code Compliance Officer-part-time up to 20 hrs. per week, keen attention to details, responding to code violations and complaints, maintaining records, attending court and Town events; requires weekend work and background check required

5. Contract Municipal Court Clerk- part-time position up to 8 hours per month, must follow all state and town codes, work for the Municipal Judge during court 6-10 times per year, maintain accurate records, set up and run Zoom meetings for court; background check required

6. Contract Building Inspector- Request for Proposal to provide assistance 3-8 hours per month, must have previous municipal or building/engineering experience, carry liability insurance, current Colorado drivers’ license and use of personal vehicle