This September Marks the 30th Annual Fall Festival & Quilt Show in Saguache

As the leaves begin to change color and the mornings greet us with cooler temperatures, we are reminded of the annual event which occurs on the 3rd Saturday in September. That would be the Fall Festival & Quilt Show held in Saguache, Colorado.

Originally entitled Handmade in Saguache Festival, it was meant to celebrate the harvest and the labors of those who had created homemade items for this event. Over the years, instead of visitors traveling to find the treasures, it was brought to the park in Saguache for ease of shopping. Although fresh vegetables and some homemade items have found other locations, you can find vendors with arts and crafts and creations available to enhance your home.

The Saguache Chamber of Commerce will host this event on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Otto Mears Park from 10am until 4pm. You will find the Saguache Sagebrush Quilters inside the Community Building. On display and some for purchase will be the hard work of these folks. Be sure to purchase your ticket for the door prize of a handmade quilt (pictured above) which will be presented at the end of the day. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event. The cost is $1 for 1 ticket or 6 tickets for $5.

Inside the Community Building you will also find a couple of other vendors along with the Silent Auction. The Silent Auction is the one fundraiser held by the Chamber annually. Items will be donated by local supporters and vendors at the event. You can “Buy it Now” or place a bid and take your chances at the end of the event. Winners will be announced at 3:30pm.

Our Vendor Coordinator, Bonnie Saltzman, has been busy sending out invitations to potential vendors. It is not too late to sign up for a 10 x 10 space. The vendor form is also available on the Chamber website (www.saguachechamber.org). Select the Fall Festival on the Home Page and you will locate the form. If you need additional assistance, you can send an email to the Chamber at info@saguachechamber.org or call (719) 849-0240.

Locate Edward Alloy in the park for balloon animals. He will be easy to spot—he will be the Clown. Don Baker will be on hand with his local honey. St. Agnes Church will have a food booth in the center of the park and will be offering fajitas. As more vendor responses are received, we hope to fill the park with the sound of fun and excitement.

As always, there will be live entertainment. Thanks to our Entertainment Coordinator, Scott Alexander, you will find an awesome lineup. Starting at 11am, Paper Moon Shiners will perform until noon; at noon until 12:30pm Shumei Crestone HIKARI Taiko will entertain you; then, CB Jazz will take the stage at 12:30pm until 1:30pm. After some brief announcements, Salida Din will close out the entertainment from 2pm until 3:15pm. Bring a comfortable chair or dance your heart out! (lineup attached)

The newly built stage will host these entertainers. Terry Gillette was instrumental in obtaining funds from the Saguache County Commissioners through a Sales Tax Grant to build this stage. It is a portable stage and can be utilized for other events.

Stroll over to the Methodist Fellowship Hall to view entries in the annual Photo Contest hosted by Sara Fernandez. The hall is located at 620 Christy Street in Saguache. Doors will be open 9am until 4pm.

The Chamber wants to recognize the Saguache County Commissioners for their generosity through a Sales Tax Grant along with the Saguache County Tourism Council for assisting the Chamber to be able to advertise and host this event.

As the Chamber Board continues to grow this event, more details will be made available both on the Chamber’s website noted above and on the Chamber Facebook page. Come and spend the day in Saguache!