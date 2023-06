AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TOWN OF CRESTONE MUNICIPAL CODE, SECTION 6, BUSINESS LICENSE AND REGULATIONS IN THE TOWN OF CRESTONE.

DONE AND SIGNED THIS 8TH DAY OF MAY, 2023 BY THE CRESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION BY THE TOWN CLERK, ALLYSON RANSOM ON MAY 10, 2023

PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLYAS PER CRS 31-16-105