15.3 F
Saguache
Thursday, November 10, 2022

TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF BUDGET AND PUBLIC HEARING

TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF BUDGET AND PUBLIC HEARING
Town of Crestone
By Town of Crestone

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Trustees of the Town of Crestone for the year 2022, and will be reviewed and considered or final adoption at a Public Hearing to be held both in person at the Alder Meeting room (located at 111 S. Alder St. in Crestone, Colorado) and virtually via Zoom on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9 am. A copy of said proposed budget will be available for public inspection in the Town Hall (located at 108 W. Galena Ave. in Crestone, Colorado) beginning November 16, 2022. Any interested elector of the Town of Crestone may file with the Town Clerk any objections or other comments regarding the proposed budget, in writing, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.


Kairina Danforth, Mayor
Scott Ehresman, Deputy Town Clerk

Town of Crestone
