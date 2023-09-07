TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

As per CRS 29-1-106 through 109 a public hearing will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Crestone Town Hall’s Alder Meeting Room (111 S. Alder St., Crestone, CO) to consider a budgetary transfer for the purposes of reallocating the Water Operator’s salary to reflect the substantial work that he does to assist the Public Works department.

The town officers for the hearing are Mayor Danforth, and Trustees Adam Kinney, Benjamin Byer, Stephen Hume, Kizzen Laki, Kim Martinez, and Dennis Poslusny.

Registered electors of the Town of Crestone may file objections to this budgetary transfer to the Town Clerk in one of the following ways:

· In person at the 9/11 Public Hearing

· Via email to crestoneclerk@gmail.com

· Via USPS to the Town of Crestone (PO Box 64 Crestone, CO 81131)

· Via the secure payment slot located to the right of the entrance to Town Hall (108 W. Galena Ave.)