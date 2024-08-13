Two Simple Structures for Rent

Short term, six month leases. Move in dates for Nov 1, 2024. This is a communal living property, main house for cooking, laundry, bathing & Wifi. One furnished round straw bale cottage w two full size beds, shelves, wardrobe, small kitchen with refrigerator and sink. Best for someone who lives simply, no parties please, and can live with others. $550 per month. Share greenhouse watering and kitties when I am gone. Also, a Geodesic 16′ diameter w two beds for $350 per mo. Interviews & background checks with deposits are required. Please contact Zuki @ 719-936-5373.