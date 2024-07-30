Unique Opportunity to live in Crestone

Available 1st of September. Beautiful, quiet, one bedroom furnished apartment, private entrance, surrounded by trees and nature. Walk to restaurants, stores, organic market, art gallery, cafe, etc. A refuge for the deer as they birth their babies here. Private parking with a pathway of fairy lights. Very magical. Large deck with table and umbrella, chaise lounge, magnificent view of Crestone mountains and the starry night sky. Beautiful outdoor space with table. Large bedroom opens to deck. Big walk-in closet. Fully furnished apartment with high-end furnishings. Nice kitchen with gas stove, bathroom, washer dryer. $1,700 monthly includes all utilities (electricity, propane, water, trash, laundry and fast internet). Extra bedroom available. Please text me at 720-751-9545.