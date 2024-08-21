San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition seeks a Valley Roots Food Hub General Manager. As the General Manager, you will learn, understand, and oversee the jobs of Driver, Aggregator, Markets Manager, Warehouse Manager, Operations Manager, Bookkeeper, Kitchen Manager, Sales Manager, and Fleet Manager. Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience. Submit your resume and cover letter to opportunity.slvlocalfoods@gmail.com. Additional requirements can be found at www.slvlocalfoods.org/jobs/. Applications close September 15th, 2024.
