VEGI Garden Manager

VEGI, Valley Educational Gardens Initiative is seeking motivated garden enthusiast to manage the program’s garden operations, garden / nutrition education efforts, staff and volunteers, and special events. We’re looking for someone with knowledge and enthusiasm about gardening, experience working with children, and strong communication and organizational skills. This person will have opportunities to work with their hands both in the dirt and in an office space. Initiative essential; training and support provided. Join our staff of dedicated professionals and learn the joys and satisfaction of serving others. Salary $38k-44k DOE, full benefit package. Send cover letter, resume/request job description to Ian: hr@lapuente.net, 719 589-5909, ext238. www.lapuente.net