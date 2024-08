To the community,

Our Villa Grove/Bonanza VFD annual fundraiser on June 22nd was a huge success. We greatly appreciate our community and donors that continue to support our organization. We served over 140 meals this year. We had donations from approximately 45 area businesses both to our silent auction and to support our BBQ. All donations go to fund our daily station needs, training and equipment purchases.

Villa Grove/Bonanza Volunteer Fire Department