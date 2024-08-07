Wanted: Efficiency near the town of Crestone.

ClassifiedsWanted: Efficiency near the town of Crestone.
by [publishpress_authors_data]

Sr couple wants an efficiency to rent for six months+ near Crestone. Unfurnished okay, WD. $800-$1500 monthly. Tom Ph: 970-685-1617 Reference: contact Matt Johnson at Crestone Mercantile

More articles

Classifieds

The Eagle

Contact Us

180 W. Galena Ave
PO Box 101
Crestone, CO 81131
editor@crestoneeagle.com
(719) 256-4956

Follow us

© The Crestone Eagle