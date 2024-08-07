Wanted: Efficiency near the town of Crestone. ClassifiedsWanted: Efficiency near the town of Crestone. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp by [publishpress_authors_data] August 7, 2024 Sr couple wants an efficiency to rent for six months+ near Crestone. Unfurnished okay, WD. $800-$1500 monthly. Tom Ph: 970-685-1617 Reference: contact Matt Johnson at Crestone Mercantile More articles Furnished 1 BR/1BA + Dedicated Office August 7, 2024 Hiking in the SLV: Exploring the echoes of history: Hiking along the Old Spanish Trail on Loma de San Jose August 5, 2024 Crestone Charter School News: CCS welcomes new staff and positions August 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Classifieds Furnished 1 BR/1BA + Dedicated Office Tires for Sale Kawasaki Vulcan 900 cc Mentors Office Space for Lease Unique Opportunity to live in Crestone Notice of Public Hearing Fire Mitigation Proposals