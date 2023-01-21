WANTED: Saguache County Road and Bridge is hiring for Operator I positions

$18.00/hour NO CDL REQUIRED REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must have a current and valid Drivers License. Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED and six months or more of relevant experience. Prospective employees applying with Saguache County will be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screening and criminal background check. Operator I is a full time position. Applicants must be able to operate light and heavy equipment and perform manual labor in the maintenance, repair and minor construction of roads, streets, bridges, signs, markings and related facilities. Applicants must be physically capable of periods of sustained physical exertion and may be required to lift and move up to 75 lbs. to 150 lbs. Applications are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Office 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149. 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website – saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Road and Bridge Department tab. Please fill out and submit the County Application. A complete job description is available at the Road and Bridge Office. Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge – at the address listed above, sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov or faxed to: 719-655-2543.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until qualified candidates are hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.