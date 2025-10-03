West, Evers offer distinct visions for Baca Grande POA board seat

By Anya Kaats

Two candidates are vying for one open seat on the Baca Grande Property Owners Association Board of Directors, with ballots due by 7 p.m. on Oct. 10. The two candidates are Matt Evers, a local owner-builder, and current member of the Environmental & Architectural Committee, and LeRoy West, the current Board President who has served on the Board for the past three and a half years. Each brings distinct priorities and perspectives on how to manage the community’s growth, finances and future.

The Crestone Eagle sent identical questions to each candidate, and their answers are summarized below.

In regard to what each candidate sees as the major challenges and opportunities facing the POA in the next few years, Evers emphasizes fiscal restraint and neighborly cooperation, saying one of the biggest challenges is keeping members informed and ensuring dues are spent responsibly. “We have an opportunity to listen to our members’ priorities and be more transparent as a board,” he said.

West agreed that transparency and communication are central but framed the issue in the context of growth. He pointed to the increasing number of full-time residents and the resulting need for affordable housing and infrastructure. “Our greatest opportunity is that having more permanent residents will create greater member participation to support one another and all of our community needs,” West said.

On the question of whether or not the candidates feel the function of the POA needs to change, Evers described the POA as moving in a positive direction and that any sustainable change will take time. West, meanwhile, credited recent improvements in member services but stressed the need for more community involvement, volunteerism and grant funding to cover services beyond what dues can provide.

When it comes to the POA’s relationship with the Town of Crestone, Evers drew a clear line between the two entities. “It would obviously be nice for cooperation and integration,” he said, though he added that deeper collaboration was not part of his current agenda. West envisioned a longer-term path toward eventual integration. “Over the last 40 years, each time this has been suggested there has been vigorous debate ending in deciding it is too expensive to change,” he said. For now, he advocated for “good relations and collaborative projects” as groundwork for future possibilities.

Both candidates addressed concerns over declining revenue due to lot consolidations. Evers urged the POA to “focus on priority situations and basic needs of our members—roads, fire and EMS. We don’t need to spend money on new entertainment projects.” West acknowledged the financial squeeze but pointed to improved management. He noted that in 2025, “we were able to hold our dues in 2026 the same as 2025, even though our expenses increased and income decreased.” He said gradual dues increases may be inevitable but could be offset by full member participation, cost control, volunteerism and grant income.

Amenities such as the golf course and tennis courts were also discussed. Evers said he is “not a huge fan of the golf course” and questioned its value, though he supported maintaining existing amenities. He expressed skepticism about taking on any new projects such as a community center, citing costs. West took a more expansive view, citing a member survey that found 60% of respondents regularly use the greenbelts and 15% use other recreational facilities, including the golf course, tennis courts, volleyball and basketball courts. He said members expressed interest in a fitness center and dog park and that, as finances allow, “we will put more funds towards maintenance and addition of amenities.”

On enforcement of POA rules and regulations, both candidates emphasized balance. Evers said the POA should rely more on county regulation and avoid lawsuits, while recognizing that property owners agree to covenants when they purchase property within the bounds of the POA. West stressed communication over penalties. “The Association has found that in most cases good communication and collaboration with members has been more effective than fines,” he said.

Asked how to improve quality of life in the Baca, Evers highlighted supporting members and preserving alternative building traditions. West outlined a broader agenda, including better road services, expanded emergency care, affordable housing initiatives and a local bus service.

All members in good standing should have received voter packets in the mail. Each packet includes instructions for casting their ballot. Votes may be returned by mail, dropped off at the POA office during regular business hours, or submitted online by scanning the QR code included in the packet. Voting closes promptly at 7 p.m. on October 10. Ballots will then be tallied during the Annual General Meeting that evening, with results announced at the close of the meeting.