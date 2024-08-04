What we can do

Dear community,

With the recent Supreme Court decision on Presidential Immunity, it is clearer than ever that this election is a choice between Democracy and a dictatorship. No President since George Washington was elected in 1788 has ever had the need for immunity for any actions taken as President.

We can’t do everything, but we must do everything we can to ensure that Trump and his MAGA Republicans are not elected to the White House, the Senate, the House and in Colorado. I would like to share my actions:

To remember that I am an instrument of the Divine and am here in the world to play my part. To remember to shine Light and Love.

I am writing letters at home with Vote Forward, a proven way to increase voter turnout. Please go to votefwd.org for more information.

I am participating in our Crestone/Baca Grande Indivisible, part of a national organization with ways to defeat Trump. Please join us on Wednesdays at 1:00 at the Library. On the fourth Wednesday of the month, we devote our meeting to writing Vote Forward letters. (Help with writing letters, envelopes and stamps provided). I join our voter information booths at Valley events.

I am part of the Alamosa Democrats. Please go to alamosademocrats.org or call 970-946-5611 for information.

I am supporting and working with Democratic candidates such as Adam Frisch for US Congress.

I am registered to vote and can track my ballot. Please go to www.GoVoteColorado.gov to register and for election information.

I am respectfully talking to people about the issues and the importance of this election.

Please join me and others to take whatever action that you feel able to do. Let’s make sure we keep our Democracy this November.

Meryl Ennis