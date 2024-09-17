Who We Are: Lydia Sprouts A parallel journey into music and herself

By Gussie Fauntleroy

You might think that if someone

feels a true calling and passion for

something, they would naturally be

good at it. That’s what Lydia Sprouts

expected with music. All her life

she’d loved listening to it, beginning

with falling asleep to the radio

as a child and later finding herself

surrounded by

musician friends

and attending

concerts as often

as she could. But

when she became

aware that

she was serious

about being a

musician herself,

the realization struck home that she

was not, as she puts it, “a natural.”

Many times she found herself

putting down the guitar but always

picked it up again. “The desire to

learn and play wouldn’t go away,”

she said.

Over the years Lydia has indeed

become a good musician — on

guitar, mandolin and voice, writing

music, performing with her own

band, collaborating with others and

now even teaching music. But the

journey required discovering her

own approach to learning, including

“hacking” her brain’s habitual

way of functioning in order to do so.

“A lot of music is taught as if you’ll

learn immediately,” she said. Yet

for some people, herself included,

learning to execute multiple aspects

at once, like rhythm and fingering,

takes time and doesn’t come easily.

Gradually she found her own

best ways of learning, watching

instructional videos over and over,

practicing guitar in a closet so she

wouldn’t wake her young daughters,

Makena Soleil and Delilah Rose

Lasen, and working with various

teachers in person. She also immersed

herself in a sacred path involving

such elements as ceremonial

voice healing, which helped clear

out layers of old emotional trauma

and blockages, allowing her to find

her voice, both in music and life.

Now she sees that the overlapping of

music and spiritual growth has been

a lifelong journey of unfolding into

who she truly is. Or as she puts it,

“shaking off the dust and polishing

up the me inside.”

Growing up outside Scottsdale,

Lydia remembers herself as an

independent, highly energetic child.

Her father, a nonconformist with a

musical bent, left the family when

Lydia was in fourth grade. She never

saw him again — he died when she

was in her early 20s — but he left

her a guitar and what became her

own penchant for unconventional

living.

As it turned out, she didn’t pick

up that guitar until she was 19. By

then she’d earned a community

college liberal arts degree and

enrolled in the University of Hawaii

at Manoa to study marine biology.

Shortly after arriving, however, she

went to Maui to attend a Dalai Lama

talk. The experience rerouted her

life. She dropped out of school to

focus on her own “spirit-motivated

journey” and also met the man

who became the father of her first

two daughters.



With him she

moved briefly

back to Arizona,

but when

they got tickets

for a concert at

Red Rocks, they

packed up their

few belongings

with no intention of returning.

The couple separated in 2011,

and Lydia spent 12 years on the

Front Range, increasingly involved

in live music. She worked at Denver’s

Mercury Café, which hosted

musicians, and later at a coffee

shop where her co-workers trained

her ear to electronic music. When

she was 22, her partner at the time

informed her that if she wanted to

become a songwriter she had to

listen to Bob Dylan every day for

a year. She didn’t like Bob Dylan,

especially his voice. But she listened

every day anyway, in secret. The

result was an epiphany. Aside from

discovering that his writing is in a

class of its own, she realized that if

Bob Dylan could go out there and

sing in a voice she thought sucked,

so could she.

Because she relaxed into it, she

immediately got better.

Still, the hard work of learning to

be a musician continued.

In 2013 the coffee shop suddenly

closed. Shortly afterwards, open to

whatever would come next, Lydia

had what felt like a mystical experience

in which she “felt music in a

completely different way,” she said.

“I felt the heartbeat of the earth.” In

that mind frame she asked herself

what she really wanted to do with

her life. Music and gardening rose

to the top. She started working as an

event organizer for the ARISE Music

Festival and later for Tribal Visions

while continuing to learn and play

music, including touring with the

bluegrass band Pioneer Mother, for

which she wrote original songs.

In March 2020, Lydia was about

to return from Panama, where she’d

been staying with a friend and

teaching yoga, when the pandemic

was declared. Her belongings

were in storage and because she’d

been out of the country, her plan

to return to Boulder and stay with

friends was thwarted by the friends’

fear of COVID.

She contacted Michael Keefe, an

acquaintance she’d met at ARISE,

who owned a place outside Crestone

in the Grants. Her idea of staying a

couple of days kept morphing as the

lockdown dragged on. They fell in

love, and in September 2023 their

daughter Kiara was born.

Lydia and Michael are transforming

the 42-acre property, which

they call the Coyote Mountain Offgrid

Outpost. In the dojo adjacent to

their home they hope to host music,

yoga classes and other events.

They’ve fenced a full acre for an

orchard and hügelkultur gardens. In

May 2022 they held a Beltane festival

where they were handfasted in

the ancient Celtic tradition of joining

hands in mutual commitment.

Meanwhile, Lydia has become a

force in the local music scene. She

serves as executive director of the

nonprofit Crestone Performances,

Inc., which puts on the annual Crestone

Music Festival and supports

music among San Luis Valley youth

by bringing in performers, providing

instruments and lessons for middle

and high school students and hosting

the Youth Open Mic.

In addition, she recently started

as the Crestone Charter School’s K-8

music teacher. For three

years she also booked music and

presenters for the Crestone Energy

Fair, a role from which she stepped

back in 2023.

Sitting on the dojo’s beautiful

wooden floor, Lydia smiled as she

summed up her philosophy of life:

“If everyone had a few songs they

could play around a campfire,” she

said, “it would be a better world.”