Youth Programming Initiative an outgrowth of communitymeetings and recognized needs

By Cathy Goevert

From the Community Town Hall

meetings recently conducted it was

recognized that the Crestone-Baca

Community youth need enrichment

opportunities. This Initiative

is designed to provide opportunities

for the community to demonstrate

their commitment to the area youth

and to provide an opportunity for

the area youth to demonstrate their

commitment to the community.

With that guiding light as the directive,

the Crestone-Baca Community

Alliance-Youth Programming

Initiative was born.

Given the crisis of youth mental

health and the feelings of sadness

and hopelessness experienced by

approximately 40% of youth in this

country today (as measured according

to the Centers for Disease Control

and Prevention’s Youth Risk

Behavior Surveillance System), it

has become apparent that the Crestone-

Baca community needs to

address the youth crisis as it exists

within our own community.

The initiative is designed to support

community youth in a safe, proactive

way that is drug and alcohol

free.

Currently in the planning stages,

the initiative has secured two adult

sponsors: Cathy Goevert and Sam

Prien.

Discussions have occurred with

the Crestone Charter School’s mentorship

facilitator.

The topic was to be discussed at

the Crestone Town Trustees Aug. 26

meeting with a presentation to the

board, whose support is requested.

The meeting date did not allow for

an update in The Crestone Eagle’s

September print edition.

The initiative is designed with

four prongs:

Mentorship with the community

at large — finding the interests of the

youth and pairing these to community

members/elders

Fun bonding activities such as

taking the group bowling, hiking, to

the movies etc.

Community service — becoming

a resource for the community such

as cleaning up the park after a community

event; helping with odd jobs

for elders of the community

Peer to peer mentorship — building

the confidence and resilience

of our Crestone-Baca community

youth.