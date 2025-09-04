Casita Park: Affordable Housing Project pushes onward; affordability a hurdle

By Tricia Toney

Plans to build affordable single-family homes in Casita Park, on lots owned by Saguache County, are moving forward, but multiple challenges remain. The county’s goal is to offer these homes for sale at or below $225,000. But with construction costs continuing to climb and many grant sources drying up, officials and project partners acknowledge that hitting that target may not be realistic.

Project architect Cillian Liam Barrett of Hearth Design Build in Gunnison was selected from a competitive request for proposals (RFP) process last year. Barrett brings a background in sustainable, community-minded building practices, having worked extensively with the Gunnison chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

Commissioner Tom McCracken noted that Hearth Design Build was the only RFP respondent with a demonstrated history of using regionally-sourced materials. Barrett has used products from Saguache-based Mountain Valley Lumber in multiple Gunnison-area builds.

Barrett’s base design for the first Casita Park home is a passive solar 3-bedroom, 2-bath layout, with space planned for an optional two-car garage. The home will be photovoltaic solar-ready, grid-tie ready.

His design philosophy emphasizes regionally sourced, sustainable materials. In Gunnison builds, he has used untreated framing lumber, straw bales, and cellulose insulation to create what he calls a “breathable envelope.” This approach allows the home to efficiently regulate heat and moisture, reducing load on mechanical systems.

This may or may not be the right construction for Saguache County. “Gunnison is a different climate zone than Saguache,” Barrett says. “Up there, minimizing heat loss is key. But here, solar gain and temperature moderation are the main priorities.”

At this point, the type of construction is still under discussion. Straw bales with cellulose might demonstrate impressive performance in breathability, durability and insulation, but, as “alternative materials” they might cause problems with lenders and/or insurance.

Commissioners asked Saguache County Project Manager Ann Cunningham to research insurance and lending on straw bale construction.

In late June, Barrett submitted three schematic options for the commissioner’s review. His “Swiss Army Knife” design concept offers flexibility: a core, affordable structure that can be modified to add features like a garage, sunroom, or additional bedroom depending on funding and buyer needs.

After receiving initial feedback from commissioners on his first three ideas, Barrett says he has a clearer understanding of their priorities. Now that a design with passive solar has been approved, Barrett is further developing a cost analysis and blueprints. Final documents will include engineering-ready plans for electrical, plumbing, HVAC and structural systems, as well as materials lists. He will also offer a detailed 3D model.

The $225,000 price point was set by commissioners over a year ago as a benchmark for affordability. Even with land donated by the county and design costs being covered by grant funding, staying within that budget will be a serious challenge.

Price per square foot is a “rear view mirror model,” Barrett says. It’s not just finishes like cabinets, lighting and flooring that vary widely in price, it’s lumber, plumbing parts, (drywall) mud and every other thing you can think of. Some materials can be standardized from house to house. While others, like the kind and amount of gravel or concrete can vary from lot to lot depending on things like soil conditions and slope. This means that construction of the same blueprints built on different land will result in different total costs. The final cost of a build will depend on materials and labor costs. Design and administration costs up to this point have all been covered by a Local Capacity Building Grant from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).

The county is not allowed to incur debt on construction expenses for affordable housing without securing permission from voters. However, the Housing Authority can borrow for construction. Commissioners are interviewing lenders with special programs for affordable housing to determine how construction costs for up to eight separate homes will be covered.

They are still exploring how community involvement might fit into this project, not only to reduce expenses, but also to offer locals some hands-on training in construction skills. Possibilities for volunteer labor exist, says Barrett. In the upcoming months, the county plans to issue a Request for Proposal to solicit bids for construction. In recent meetings, commissioners have shifted their focus on the use of the initial build.

The initial home will be used by the Department of Social Services (DSS) as a “safe house” where children in DSS custody can stay with caseworkers while their placement is being worked out.

This will not only fill a critical need for the county, but also allow for working out “bugs” in the building, with frequent feedback from those utilizing the space.

When not occupied, the home will serve as a model home for subsequent builds (available for purchase) in this program. Commissioners have earmarked $300,000 from Tribal Funds for the pilot (DSS) build.

Commissioners remain committed to delivering multiple units of affordable housing in Casita Park. But they are also realistic about the financial and logistical obstacles ahead.

The outcome of this pilot build will determine the feasibility of government resources delivering affordable ownership in today’s market.