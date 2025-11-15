Colorado River District Board Appointment

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest for appointment from an individual who would like to serve as the Saguache County representative to the Colorado River District Board of Directors.

Letters of Interest may be addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and submitted to the Saguache County Administration office at 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO or mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache CO 81149 by 3pm on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025. Letters of interest may also be emailed to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.

The deadline for letters of interest is THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025, at 3PM. The Board of County Commissioners will review comments and make a decision on this appointment at their regular meeting on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2025.