HELP WANTED: Saguache County Chief Financial Officer

Saguache County is in search of a Chief Finance Officer that will take
charge of the financial health of Saguache County by administering
accounting operations to meet legal requirements, also ability to
manage the financed department to assure financial requirements are
met, review of grant reimbursement requests. This position should
be familiar with audits, invoices and budget preparations.
Applications available at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov or in the
Saguache County Administration Office, 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO. You
may also contact April Quintana at 719-655-2231 or
aquintana@saguachecounty-co.gov for more information.
Applications close on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 3:00 P.M. Saguache
County is an EEO employer. Drug testing and background check will be
required for final applicants.