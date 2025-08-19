HELP WANTED: Saguache County Chief Financial Officer

Saguache County is in search of a Chief Finance Officer that will take

charge of the financial health of Saguache County by administering

accounting operations to meet legal requirements, also ability to

manage the financed department to assure financial requirements are

met, review of grant reimbursement requests. This position should

be familiar with audits, invoices and budget preparations.



Applications available at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov or in the

Saguache County Administration Office, 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO. You

may also contact April Quintana at 719-655-2231 or

aquintana@saguachecounty-co.gov for more information.

Applications close on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 3:00 P.M. Saguache

County is an EEO employer. Drug testing and background check will be

required for final applicants.