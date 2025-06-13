HELP WANTED:
Saguache County Chief Financial Officer
Saguache County is in search of a Chef Finance Officer that will take
charge of the financial health of Saguache County by administering
accounting operations to meet legal requirements, also ability to
manage the financed department to assure financial requirements are
met. This position should be familiar with audits, invoices and budget
preparations.
Applications available at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov or in the
Saguache County Administration Office, 505 3 rd Street, Saguache, CO. You
may also contact April Quintana at 719-655-2231 or
aquintana@saguachecounty-co.gov for more information.
Applications close on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 3:00 P.M. Saguache County
is an EEO employer. Drug testing and background check will be required for
final applicants.