HELP WANTED:



Saguache County Chief Financial Officer



Saguache County is in search of a Chef Finance Officer that will take

charge of the financial health of Saguache County by administering

accounting operations to meet legal requirements, also ability to

manage the financed department to assure financial requirements are

met. This position should be familiar with audits, invoices and budget

preparations.

Applications available at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov or in the



Saguache County Administration Office, 505 3 rd Street, Saguache, CO. You

may also contact April Quintana at 719-655-2231 or

aquintana@saguachecounty-co.gov for more information.

Applications close on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 3:00 P.M. Saguache County

is an EEO employer. Drug testing and background check will be required for

final applicants.