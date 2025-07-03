On July 4 Crestone celebrates Harmony in Diversity

By Nick Nevares

This year’s 4th of July theme, “Harmony in Diversity” shines as a vibrant celebration of unity amidst unique differences and a reminder of how we in a small community can make a positive difference in our microcosm. Crestone is a cultural mosaic, home to spiritual centers from around the world, from Buddhist monasteries to Hindu ashrams. Each spiritual community brings its own traditions, creating a rich tapestry of beliefs and practices that coexist peacefully. As residents in the community, we embrace this diversity, fostering a spirit of respect and collaboration. This year I have invited the spiritual groups to join us in the parade and afterwards engage with the event goers in a new “Spiritual Traditions” tent in the park. The Crestone community shows that differences don’t divide — they inspire. By welcoming varied voices and faiths, we prove that unity is stronger when built on mutual understanding. It’s a place where people come together, not to be the same, but to celebrate what makes each unique, creating a hopeful vision of a world in balance.

Exemplifying this Harmony in Diversity, Patty and Dale Smith embody the essence of community dedication, earning them the honor of Grand Marshals for the 2025 Fourth of July celebration. Their nearly three-decade journey in this eclectic town showcases a remarkable commitment to education, arts and community engagement, inspiring all who know them.

Arriving in Crestone in the mid-1990s, Dale, a musician and educator, and Patte, an artist and teacher, built a life centered on service. Dale’s path began with a teaching degree from Adams State, leading him to teach second grade and later serve as a reading coach and music instructor at Moffat and Crestone’s charter school. Patte, balancing raising four children, completed her degree in 1998 and taught art, ran a daycare and founded the Crestone Adventure Day Camp, enriching young lives with creativity and outdoor experiences.

Beyond education, their contributions are varied and extensive. Dale’s musical journey, from playing in regional bands like Tumbleweed to Blue Rooster, has enlivened Crestone’s cultural scene. Patte, once a Smithsonian backdrop painter, now creates vibrant musician portraits, with an upcoming exhibit at Baca Grande Library. Her roles as deputy town clerk, school board member, and renaissance festival worker reflect her tireless work ethic. Together, they’ve embedded joy and innovation into Crestone’s fabric. Their passion for Crestone remains unwavering. Patte’s reflection on missing the kids she taught and Dale’s continued music-making highlight their deep-rooted love for their community. Patte and Dale’s story is a testament to living fully, giving generously, and inspiring others through steadfast dedication.