Tuesday, July 23

Owner-builder: Blair Meerfeld builds on his life in the Grants

Blair Meerfeld contemplates the task of building his home in the Grants. He originally wanted to build using strawbale construction and realized a stick frame home could be accomplished inside of his timeframe. Photo by Matt Lit

By John Rowe.

Blair Meerfeld and I met at the “Old Men’s Breakfast,” in Moffat, several months ago. Blair gave off a gentle, friendly vibe making me want to get to know him. I discovered he is building his own home in the Grants. He has been getting lots of help from the guys at breakfast — both technical expertise and labor. Blair is apparently the kind of fellow that people just naturally want to help. He is the classic case of a guy getting by “with a little help from his friends.” 

Blair and I sat down in June outside his partially-built little house in the southern Grants. Despite all the Crestone growth, the outlying Grants still has few people living there. A lot of people would think it too empty and remote but men like Blair and I think it is just heavenly. And so, surrounded by nothing but desert, we talked.

Eagle: So why Crestone? And why build your own home? You are not exactly a young guy.

Blair: I have a lot of history here in the valley, having grown up in San Luis and I owned a pottery shop in Saguache for 25 years, selling a variety of things I made. One day I was approached by someone who wanted me to teach pottery in the Washington, DC area. The time seemed ripe for a new adventure, so I took off for the east coast. I taught pottery there for 15  years and found it very rewarding. The last eight years I taught “recovering veterans” pottery-making and many found creating this art very helpful. But I had the sense that my work there was done and being 69 years old, I thought it was time to consider retirement. I wanted to retire while I was still healthy and had good energy to have a full life for the time I have left. So I started to ask myself some questions. Where is a place that I could belong? Where is there a place of natural beauty where I could see myself living out the rest of my days? Where is there a place that was all that, and cheap? I am a man of limited means. Where is a place I could make it alone as I have no living family and no partner? Crestone immediately came to mind as I had many “weird tickles” lurking about inside about the place. I had hung out there as a teen and young man and was introduced to some remarkable people who encouraged me to open my mind and open my soul to all sorts of possibilities. Every time I came here I left with a feeling of peace and reverence. I feel that I embraced a life of awareness of an unseen world as a result of my time in Crestone. So that settled it, Crestone it was.

I had no real plan when I arrived and was somewhat scared. Building my own place seemed like the only option for my budget — I am not an apartment kind of guy. I had a little money and a little building experience but that was about it. I trusted the world to provide answers and I have not been disappointed. I have already made more friends here in under two years than I did in DC in 15. I am learning what I need to about building every day.

Eagle: So why build a stick frame home?

Blair: Originally, I wanted to build a strawbale but in talking to folks who know alternative building, I concluded that I could not build that way in the one-year time frame I had in mind. Not only am I not an apartment guy but trailer living gets old, too. I also thought that to gain the knowledge necessary for a strawbale would also take too long. So, a traditional stick frame seemed the best and quickest way to go.

Eagle: What things did you think you needed some professional help with and what things have you decided you could do yourself?

Blair: I had professional help with the foundation and, of course, the septic and leach field and am having a pro dig me a well. I can do the rest although I will need knowledgeable help with plumbing and electrical, and solar. I have a couple of young guys that I can call for this or that also.

Eagle: Tell us about your house.

Blair: It is just over 1,000 square feet and has large south-facing windows. It has tall ceilings to make it look bigger and a large potter’s studio where I can continue my journey with clay and have friends [visit]. I have propane hot water and a propane in-floor heating system and will put in a wood stove. This way I believe I can get by with much less than the $20,000 to $30,000 some folks say you need for solar. I won’t know for certain until I move in, but I am hopeful it will be way less.

Eagle: Do you have any wisdom that you would like to impart to prospective builders?

Blair: [smiling] Everything costs three times as much as you think. By the time I move in this fall I hope to have more helpful things to tell people. I am not ready to say just yet, but I believe I can have my house ready to live in for far less than the market rate for a nice little home like mine.

Eagle: Even with land, labor and materials through the roof like in the last few years?

Blair: Yes, if I keep it simple, do most of the work myself and am careful. It’s no longer cheap, but affordable to many of us.

Eagle: So, you are happy here, glad you made this daring move?

Blair: Being here, meeting so many kindred souls and building my own place has been quite the healing process. People here seem to care about each other more than other places I have lived. No one is here by accident, people are intentional. I love that I have so many peoples’ spirits in the house. Every nail they drove, every board they cut, everything they have done makes a difference to me. And this may sound a little strange, but I talk to the mountains every day, thanking them for letting me be here. They are such a source of strength and peace. I very much want to finish my life right here in this house.

