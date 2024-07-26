Pipe-Wielding Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy in Crestone

By Nancy Telos with Matt Lit and release from Colorado Bureau of Investigations report

July 25, 2024–CB–Crestone, CO–A pipe-wielding suspect was fatally shot by a Saguache County sheriff deputy Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now assisting the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office into the investigation of the fatal shooting.

On Thursday July 25, 2024, at approximately noon a Saguache County sheriff deputy was driving near the town of Crestone, Colorado to serve papers when he observed a 40-year-old white male walking about a mile from the entrance of the Baca Grande Subdivision. The deputy recognized the man as having an active warrant.

The deputy attempted to talk with the male suspect when the man began attacking the deputy with a 4-foot metal pipe. The deputy pulled out his service weapon and fired twice, hitting the suspect. The deputy immediately began performing life-saving measures but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deputy was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

The identity of the decedent is not being released until his family has been notified. An autopsy is pending.

The deputy is currently on leave. He was wearing an activated body cam, according to Rob Low, strategic communications director for CBI.

The Crestone Eagle will update this story as details emerge and will run an updated story in the August print edition.