Pyramid Mountain becomes the first mountain to own itself; Indigenous-led council to serve as guardian

From Sacred Contract

As of June 7, 2025, an iconic local landmark became the first mountain in the United States to own itself. Following a transfer of title from a private foundation to the mountain itself, Pyramid Mountain now holds its own deed. This revolutionary act not only protects the near 30-acre parcel of land from future development or extraction, but also invites humankind to reimagine the relationship between humans and nature.

The title transfer was part of the “Land That Owns Itself” program of Sacred Contract, a coalition of several different organizations which has worked over the past two years to devise a way for ecosystems to own their own land titles. The process entails the creation of a legal “alter ego” for the land, comprising the water, soil, air, plants, and animals of the land, and the transfer of title to that legal entity. Human representatives then serve as guardians for the ecosystems for purposes of making decisions about caring for the land. The guardians are legally bound to make decisions in the “best interests” of the land.

On June 8, members of Sacred Contract and other key players invited the Crestone Spiritual Alliance and interested locals to discuss the project and introduce the community to the guardians and advisors who have been chosen to represent Pyramid Mountain.

Guided by a deep understanding of the Indigenous history and future needs of the land, a council of five guardians, each representing a different ecosystem of Pyramid Mountain, was formed in spring 2025. Three of the five guardians are Indigenous women whose ancestors are from the SLV and two are young, local community members who were raised at the base of Pyramid Mountain. Each guardian has a special love for the Mountain and devotion to acting in its best interests.

Sacred Contract and the guardianship council encourage community feedback and engagement. The guardians are collecting stories and experiences from anyone who has a relationship with the Mountain. If you have something to share, please send an email to pyramidmountain108@gmail.com.

While many community members have demonstrated great care and love for Pyramid Mountain, the guardians feel that the land needs to rest from human traffic while the guardians assess its needs. Temporary “No Trespassing” signs have been placed along portions of the trails system that are legally owned by the mountain while cleanup and restorative actions are considered. The question of access must also be considered since there is no readily available public access point without trespassing on private lots.

In the future, the guardians would like to create access to Pyramid Mountain for those interested in connecting to nature, honoring its sovereignty, and learning from the land. Educational signage is being prepared to display alongside the trail with the intent of inviting community-led stewardship and respect for the mountain.

Representatives of Pyramid Mountain appreciate support from the Crestone community. An imperative shift in Western thinking about land and the rights of nature is taking place in many parts of the world. Thomas Hall, a local attorney who has devoted decades to protecting lands in Colorado, including Pyramid Mountain, reflected, “The project invites us forward to engage in a different, more respectful and sacred relationship with the beings around us. It’s hard to imagine land owning itself until we see it through a living model. Then it constellates in our consciousness and spreads throughout the culture by osmosis.”

Thomas Linzey, senior attorney for the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights (CDER) — a founding member organization of Sacred Contract — added, “The ‘Land That Owns Itself’ is a revolutionary expression within the Western legal system of ecosystems being able to hold legal title to the land on which they exist. It is a rejection of a legal system in which ecosystems are treated as mere property, to be exploited by property owners as they see fit.”

The “Land That Owns Itself” program is led by Sacred Contract’s team: Jennifer Menke of Regenerative Earth; Cassandra Ferrera and Abi Huff at the Center for Ethical Land Transition; and Thomas Linzey at the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights. For more information about Sacred Contract please visit sacredcontract.earth. For more information about Pyramid Mountain please email pyramidmountain108@gmail.com